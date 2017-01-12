Buhari Departs For Gambia, Mali Tomorrow

President Muhammadu Buhari will leave Abuja for Banjul, the capital of The Gambia tomorrow. He will later depart for Bamako, the Malian capital to participate in the 27th Africa-France Summit. In Banjul, President Buhari, as the Mediator in The Gambia, is scheduled to meet with President Yahya Jammeh of The Gambia and the President-elect Adama …

The post Buhari Departs For Gambia, Mali Tomorrow appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

