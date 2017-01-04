Buhari determined to fulfil campaign promises with payment of N5,000 – APC
The All Progressives Congress, APC, has said Federal Government’s payment of N5,000 stipends to the poor shows that President Muhammadu Buhari is committed to the party’s change manifesto. Recall that the federal government had on Monday said it has commenced payment of the N5,000 monthly stipend to the poor and vulnerable. The spokesperson to the […]
Buhari determined to fulfil campaign promises with payment of N5,000 – APC
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG