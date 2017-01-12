Buhari Drops Ooni’s Brother From New Ambassadorial List (Full List)

President Muhammadu Buhari has resubmitted a list of non-career ambassadorial nominees to the Senate on Thursday – two months after the legislature rejected his first list.

It was gathered that Adegboyega Ogunwusi, an elder brother of the Ooni of Ife, Enitan Ogunwusi, was dropped from the list, which was read by the Senate President Bukola Saraki, during Senate plenary.

See full list of the new nominees as read by Mr. Saraki below:

Uzoma Eminike, Abia;

Aminu Lawal (Adamawa);

Godwin Umoh (Akwa Ibom);

Christopher Okeke (Anambra);

Yusuf Maitama (Bauchi);

Baba Maigudu (Bauchi);

Stanley Douye (Bayelsa);

Stephen Uba (Benue);

Baba Ahmed Gida (Borno);

Utobong Asuquo (Cross River);

Frank Ofegina (Delta);

Joda Udoh (Ebonyi);

Yagwe Ede (Edo);

Eniola Ajayi (Ekiti);

Chris Eze (Enugu);

Sulieman Hassan (Gombe);

Sylvanus Usofo (Imo);

Aminu Dalhatu (Jigawa);

Ahmed Bamilli (Kaduna);

Deborah Yahaya (Kaduna);

D. Abdulkadir (Kano);

Haruna Arungungu (Kano);

Musa Udo (Katsina),

Mohammed Rimi (Katsina);

Tijani Bande (Kebbi);

Y. Aliu (Kogi);

Nurudeen Mohammed (Kwara),

Mohammed Isa (Kwara);

Adesola Omotade (Lagos);

Modupe Remi (Lagos);

Musa Mohammed (Nasarawa);

Ahmed Ibeto; Niger;

Susan Aderonke Folarin (Ogun);

Jacob Daudu (Ondo);

Afolayon Adeyemi (Osun);

A. Olaniyi (Oyo);

James Dmika (Plateau);

Haruna Abdullahi (Plateau);

Orji Ngofa (Rivers);

Sahibi Isa Dada (Sokoto);

Kabir Umar (Sokoto);

Jika Ado (Taraba);

Goni Zana (Yobe);

Garba T. (Zamfara);

Bala Mohammad (Zamfara); and

Ibrahim Dada (FCT).

