Buhari, ECOWAS leaders head to Gambia on Wednesday

A meeting of West African leaders hosted by President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja on Monday insisted that the embattled Gambian President Yahya Jammeh obeyed the constitution of his country and handover power as at when due. In view of this, President Buhari, as the mediator, will on Wednesday lead an ECOWAS delegation to The Gambia…

