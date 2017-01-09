Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Buhari, ECOWAS Presidents In Crucial Meeting To Decide Jammeh’s Fate

Posted on Jan 9, 2017 in News | 0 comments

President Muhammadu Buhari and other West African leaders are currently meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, in a bid to resolve the brewing political impasse in The Gambia.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
President Muhammadu Buhari and other West African leaders are currently meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari and other West African leaders are currently meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja

Buhari, who is chairing the meeting as Chief Mediator of the mediatory panel – appointed by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) – is being joined by his co-Mediator and immediate past President of Ghana, John Mahama.

Gambian Army Chief Pledges Allegiance To Jammeh As Adama Barrow Trends On Twitter

The meeting also had the President of Liberia, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and the President of Senegal, Macky Sall, who are other key members of the panel.

The meeting is expected to reach a compromise on how to effect a successful transition of power from the outgoing President Yahya Jammeh who has vowed not to leave office for the winner of the December 1, 2016 presidential election, Adama Barrow.

Ex-Argos Security Guard Set To Rule Gambia As Pres. Jammeh ‘Concedes Defeat’ After 22 Years Of Rule

Mohamed Ibn Chambas, the top U.N. official in West Africa, also attended the closed-door meeting, which was the first official engagement by Ghana’s new President Nana Akufo-Addo, who was sworn in on Saturday.

Diplomats are concerned about the impasse over the poll.

President Jammeh Goes Tough On ECOWAS, Vows To Defend Gambian Sovereignty

The United States had earlier warned its citizens against visiting Gambia, whose white beaches are a draw for tourists.

“I Will Not Step Down” – Gambian President Jammeh Declares

The post Buhari, ECOWAS Presidents In Crucial Meeting To Decide Jammeh’s Fate appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.