Buhari, ECOWAS Presidents In Crucial Meeting To Decide Jammeh’s Fate

President Muhammadu Buhari and other West African leaders are currently meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, in a bid to resolve the brewing political impasse in The Gambia.

Buhari, who is chairing the meeting as Chief Mediator of the mediatory panel – appointed by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) – is being joined by his co-Mediator and immediate past President of Ghana, John Mahama.

The meeting also had the President of Liberia, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and the President of Senegal, Macky Sall, who are other key members of the panel.

Arrival of Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, for the Mediation Meeting on situation in The Gambia. pic.twitter.com/0aKviL7iBp — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) January 9, 2017

The meeting is expected to reach a compromise on how to effect a successful transition of power from the outgoing President Yahya Jammeh who has vowed not to leave office for the winner of the December 1, 2016 presidential election, Adama Barrow.

Mohamed Ibn Chambas, the top U.N. official in West Africa, also attended the closed-door meeting, which was the first official engagement by Ghana’s new President Nana Akufo-Addo, who was sworn in on Saturday.

Diplomats are concerned about the impasse over the poll.

The United States had earlier warned its citizens against visiting Gambia, whose white beaches are a draw for tourists.

The post Buhari, ECOWAS Presidents In Crucial Meeting To Decide Jammeh’s Fate appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

