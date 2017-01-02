Buhari, El-Rufai dividing Nigeria – Apostle Suleman explodes
General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministry Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleman, has reflected on the unfolding events in the polity and the “crass abuse of power by the governing All Progressives Congress (APC), ongoing genocide in Southern Kaduna”. Apostle Suleman also raised the alarm that the nation was sliding into fascism and official terrorism. He observed […]
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria.
