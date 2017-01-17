Pages Navigation Menu

Buhari expresses regrets over Borno accidental bombing

Posted on Jan 17, 2017 in News | 0 comments

buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has received with deep sadness and regret, the accidental bombing of a civilian community in Rann, Borno State, by the Nigerian Air Force, engaged in the final phase of mopping up insurgents in the North-east. President Buhari condoles with families of the dead, wishes the wounded divine succour, leading to full recovery, […]

