Buhari expresses regrets over Borno accidental bombing
President Muhammadu Buhari has received with deep sadness and regret, the accidental bombing of a civilian community in Rann, Borno State, by the Nigerian Air Force, engaged in the final phase of mopping up insurgents in the North-east. President Buhari condoles with families of the dead, wishes the wounded divine succour, leading to full recovery, […]
