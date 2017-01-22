Buhari felicitates with China on its New Year

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with Chinese community in Nigeria and across the world on the celebration of the country’s Lunar New Year also known as Spring Festival. Mr Femi Adesina, the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, in a Facebook post on Sunday, said the congratulatory message was signed by the president before…

