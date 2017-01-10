Buhari fires heads of NAMA, NiMet, NCAT, AIB
President Muhammadu Buhari has sacked four heads of parastatal, agencies and college in the nation’s aviation industry. They include the Managing Director of Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Mr Emma Anasi, and Director General of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), Dr Anthony Anuforom. Others are Rector of the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Zaria, […]
