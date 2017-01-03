Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Buhari fulfills another campaign promise, begins cash transfer to 1 million poor

Posted on Jan 3, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The administration of President Muhammad Buhari has commenced the payment of N5,000 under its Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) programme, which is one of its cardinal campaign promises. Under the programme the President had promised to empower one million poor and most vulnerable Nigerians with a monthly stipend of N5,000. The programme is under the government’s […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Buhari fulfills another campaign promise, begins cash transfer to 1 million poor appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.