Buhari hails another Chibok girl’s rescue

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday welcomed the rescue of another Chibok schoolgirl, Rakiya Abubakar, in the Alagarno area of Damboa local government area of Borno State.

The President noted that the recovery raises renewed hope that the other captured girls will one day be reunited with their families, friends and community.

Buhari, in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, also commended the military for the diligent investigation which led to the recovery of Rakiya.

He urged the military to continue in the spirit with which they cleared the Sambisa forest of terrorists.

The President assured that the Nigerian Government will continue to do all within its powers to assist the military in locating the rest of the girls and eradicating the menace of terrorism in the country.

