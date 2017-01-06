Buhari hails military over recovery of Chibok girl
President Muhammadu Buhari has hailed the recovery of another Chibok schoolgirl, Rakiya Abubakar, in the Alagarno area of Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State. In a press statement by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, the President noted that “the recovery raises renewed hope that the other captured girls […]
Buhari hails military over recovery of Chibok girl
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG