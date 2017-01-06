Pages Navigation Menu

Buhari hails military over recovery of Chibok girl

Posted on Jan 6, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Nigerian-Military

President Muhammadu Buhari has hailed the recovery of another Chibok schoolgirl, Rakiya Abubakar, in the Alagarno area of Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State. In a press statement by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, the President noted that “the recovery raises renewed hope that the other captured girls […]

