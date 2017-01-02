Buhari has fulfilled campaign promise on security, says Dan’Ali

Minister of Defense, Brigadier General (rtd) Mansur Dan’Ali said President Muhammadu Buhari has fulfilled his campaign promises to tackle the security problems in the country.

Responding to questions from newsmen at the weekend in Gusau, Zamfara State, after the laying the foundation of 207 Quick Response Group Unit Command, Dan’Ali said ‘’There can never be development without security and that is why the number one priority of the administration was fighting insurgency, cattle rustling and other crimes.”

According to the defence minister, “Remember this administration came into office when there were a lot of security challenges. People could no longer go to mosque, church or to the market comfortably. They were no longer free to move about. Terrorists had occupied part of Nigerian territory.

“Today, we thank God. There is peace and safety of lives and property in the north east region. Nobody can guarantee security 100 per cent, only God can do that. So, but against the security challenges the administration met on the ground, Buhari has recorded 90 per cent success in the security front,” said Dan ‘Ali.

On the recent video by leader of Boko Haram leader, Shekau, the minister said: ‘’Nobody is saying that he couldn’t arrange a video tape, but anybody can go to his room or toilet and make a film and present it to people as the real situation.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria.

