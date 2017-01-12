Buhari heads to Gambia, Bamako Summit in Mali

President Muhammadu Buhari is to visit Banjul, the capital of The Gambia and Bamako, the Malian capital between Jan. 13 and 14, on official engagements. This is contained in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, on Thursday in Abuja.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

