Buhari heads to Gambia, Bamako Summit in Mali
President Muhammadu Buhari is to visit Banjul, the capital of The Gambia and Bamako, the Malian capital between Jan. 13 and 14, on official engagements. This is contained in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, on Thursday in Abuja.
