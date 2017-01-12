Pages Navigation Menu

Buhari heads to Gambia, Bamako Summit in Mali

Posted on Jan 12, 2017

President Muhammadu Buhari is to visit Banjul, the capital of The Gambia and Bamako, the Malian capital between Jan. 13 and 14, on official engagements. This is contained in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, on Thursday in Abuja.

