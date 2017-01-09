Buhari hopeful of remaining Chibok girls’ return

Boko Haram kills five soldiers in Yobe

President Muhammadu Buhari has again expressed the commitment of the Federal Government to securing the release of the remaining Chibok school girls kidnapped by Boko Haram insurgents.

The re-commitment came as the world, yesterday commemorated the 1,000th day of the abduction of schoolgirls from Government Secondary School, Chibok, Borno State,

“We are grateful to God that on this landmark day, we are not completely in the depths of despair, but buoyed with hope that our daughters will yet rejoin their families and loved ones.

“Three of them have been recovered by our diligent military, while the freedom of 21 others was secured through engagement with their captors. We are hopeful that many more will still return as soon as practicable,” President Buhari said.

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, President Buhari yesterday reiterated his pledge that government would not spare any effort to reunite the girls with their families.

“I salute the fortitude of the distraught parents. As a parent also, I identify with their plight. Days turned to weeks, weeks turned to months, months turned to years, and today, it is 1,000 days.

“The tears never dry, the ache is in our hearts. But hope remains constant, eternal, and we believe our pains will be assuaged. Our hopes will not be shattered, and our hearts will leap for joy, as more and more of our daughters return. It is a goal we remain steadfastly committed to,” the President said.

President Buhari commended all who have been in the vanguard for the recovery of the girls, both nationally and internationally, stressing:

“Someday soon, we will all rejoice together. Our intelligence and security forces are unrelenting, and whatever it takes, we remain resolute. Chibok community, Nigeria, and indeed, the world, will yet rise in brotherhood, to welcome our remaining girls back home. We trust God for that eventuality’’, he added.

Meanwhile, Suspected armed fleeing Boko Haram insurgents on Saturday in Yobe State, attacked a military formation and killed five soldiers at Buni/Yadi military post.

Soldiers in Damaturu confirmed the development, saying they lost the officers after Boko Haram militants attacked the 27 Task Force Brigade located in Buni Yadi, one of the Boko Haram strongholds in that part of the state.

Spokesman of the 27 Task Force Brigade, Lt. George Okupe in a text message said “Buni Yadi came under attack at about 6:15 pm, but troops have successfully repelled the attack. We cannot confirm casualty figure now but things are under control.

Details will be made available to you as soon as we are done with all necessary clearance.”

But a military source in Damaturu told The Guardian that there was a surprise attack by Boko Haram insurgents who on Saturday night launched a daring attack on 27 Task Force Brigade of the Nigerian Army Buni Yadi. The source said that five soldiers were killed, including a captain.

“The insurgents came from the eastern side of the brigade in large numbers and launched superior fire power on the military formation before they were repelled.”

The casualty on the side of Boko Haram fighters is yet to be disclosed, but another military source in Damaturu said that the insurgents also suffered heavy casualty in the attack as many dead bodies littered in the bush. “Troops are still in pursuit of some of the fleeing insurgents,” he assured

This post was syndicated from The Guardian NigeriaThe Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

