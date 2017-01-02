Buhari is a terrible, terrible leader | 5 takeaways for Nigerians as we go into 2017
by Mark Amaza Buhari is a terrible leader 2016 was President Muhammadu Buhari’s first full calendar year in office and save for the successes recorded against Boko Haram in the North-East, it was very underwhelming. Sadly, his record on other internal security matters has been dismal: the clashes between many communities in the Middle Belt and […]
This post Buhari is a terrible, terrible leader | 5 takeaways for Nigerians as we go into 2017 appeared first on YNaija.
This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG