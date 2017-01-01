Pages Navigation Menu

Buhari is pushing Igbos out of Nigeria – Ezeife

Posted on Jan 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Elder statesman and former Governor of the old Anambra State, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife has stated that President Muhammadu Buhari is chasing the Igbo people out of the country. According to him, the President has not lived up to his assertion during his inauguration in 2015 that he belongs to nobody. Speaking with Punch, the elder […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

