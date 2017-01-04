Buhari is seriously sick, cabals have hijacked his government – Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa
Activist lawyer, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, says a group of cabals have hijacked the Presidency owing to the alleged ill health of President Muhammadu Buhari. The Lagos based lawyer claimed that the cabal are in control of all critical national issues even to the exclusion of the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo. Adegboruwa, in a statement made available […]
Buhari is seriously sick, cabals have hijacked his government – Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG