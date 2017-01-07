Buhari is the greatest beneficiary of PDP’s evil – Sule Lamido
Immediate past Jigawa State Governor, Alhaji Sule Lamido, has declared that President Muhammadu Buhari and his ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, would be greatly shocked in 2019. According to him, Buhari should never blame the former ruling PDP for the problems in Nigeria because he (Buhari) also benefited from the ‘evil’ the party brought upon […]
