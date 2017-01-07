Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Buhari jets to Ghana

Posted on Jan 7, 2017 in News | 0 comments

President MuhammaduBuhari is to leave Abuja on Saturday for Accra, Ghana to attend the inauguration of Ghana’s President-elect, Nana Akufo-Addo. This information is contained in a statement issued by the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, on Friday in Abuja. Adesina said the Nigerian leader would join other heads of state […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Buhari jets to Ghana appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.