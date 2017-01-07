Buhari jets to Ghana
President MuhammaduBuhari is to leave Abuja on Saturday for Accra, Ghana to attend the inauguration of Ghana’s President-elect, Nana Akufo-Addo. This information is contained in a statement issued by the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, on Friday in Abuja. Adesina said the Nigerian leader would join other heads of state […]
