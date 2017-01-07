Buhari jets to Ghana

President MuhammaduBuhari is to leave Abuja on Saturday for Accra, Ghana to attend the inauguration of Ghana’s President-elect, Nana Akufo-Addo. This information is contained in a statement issued by the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, on Friday in Abuja. Adesina said the Nigerian leader would join other heads of state […]

The post Buhari jets to Ghana appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

