Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Buhari, like Jonathan, has failed Chibok girls – BBOG

Posted on Jan 8, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Members of the Bring Back Our Girls group being stopped by a cordon of police officers at the three-arm zone, Abuja.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

“We have had two governments and yet we have 195 girls who are yet to be released from terrorists, 1000 days after they were abducted.

The post Buhari, like Jonathan, has failed Chibok girls – BBOG appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.