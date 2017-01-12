Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Buhari meets with Security Chiefs over Kaduna killings, Jammeh

Posted on Jan 12, 2017 in News | 0 comments

President, Muhammadu Buhari has met with the Security Chiefs at the Presidential Villa in Abuja over the recent killings in Southern Kaduna.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Among the issues discussed at the meeting were the prevailing insecurity challenges in southern Kaduna, the Niger Delta and other parts of the country.

The Minister of Defence, Mohammed Dan-Ali who made this known after the meeting with the President  said that troops have been moved to Southern Kaduna while negotiations are on-going to end the killings in the area.

Commenting on whether Nigeria will send a stand-by troop to the Gambia should there be violence if Gambia’s President, Yahaya Jammeh refuses to step down, the Defence Minister said that no conclusion has been reached on the issue yet.

He added that the matter of forceful removal of President Yahyah Jammeh is to be handled by the ECOWAS regional body.

The clarification follows reports that Nigeria has assembled about 800 troops to effect the removal of President Jammeh, if he insists on remaining in power after January 19, 2017

 

The post Buhari meets with Security Chiefs over Kaduna killings, Jammeh appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.