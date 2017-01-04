Pages Navigation Menu

Buhari must stop the blame game for Nigeria to come out of recession – Ben Bruce

The lawmaker representing Bayelsa East Senatorial District, Senator Ben Murray Bruce, has advised President Muhammadu Buhari on the steps to take to end recession in 2017. Murray-Bruce said for Nigeria to get out of the current economic recession and overcome its challenges, the present administration must stop the blame game on the past administration. In […]

