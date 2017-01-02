Buhari needs citizens’ support to get Nigeria out of recession – Dogara

Yakubu Dogara, Speaker of the House of Representatives on Monday solicited for the support of traditional rulers and Nigerians as President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration works toward addressing myriad of socio-economic challenges bedevilling the country.

Dogara gave the charge during an interactive session with Emir of Argungu in Kebbi state, Samaila Muhammad Mera, in his palace according to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media & Public Affairs, Turaki Hassan.

“We have seen the good intention of Mr. President in addressing the socio-economic challenges in the country but he can only succeed with the prayers and support of Nigerians,” the Speaker said.

Dogara, maintained that as fathers and custodians of our cultures and traditions, traditional rulers have a major role to play in moiling their subject to pray for and support efforts of the government to tackle the mirage of problems it inherited.

The Speaker expressed confidence in the ability of the Buhari administration to extend the same vigour and spirit with which it fights against corruption and insurgency in combating the current economic challenges in the in the country.

The statement quoted the speaker as stating that “considering the mismanagement of resources by the previous administration, it is obvious that Nigerians will experience some sort of difficulties similar to what we are facing currently.

“But I’m confident that the Federal Government is capable of extending the spirit with which it is fighting corruption and other menaces in tackling poverty, unemployment and other economic challenges bedevilling the nation.”

He recalled that before the inception of the current administration, some states were owing between five and seven months of workers’ salaries.

In his response, the Emir Muhammad Mera commended the House of Representatives under the leadership of Speaker Dogara for supporting the Executive arm of the government through legislative interventions in the administration’s efforts in bringing succour to the citizens.

Mera expressed his gratitude to the Buhari-led administration for implementing the Anchor Borrower programme which helped in boosting rice production in his domain.

He said in the last one year, thousands of his subjects have been financially empowered through the programme leading creation of jobs and establishment of rice processing mills in the area.