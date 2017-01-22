Pages Navigation Menu

Buhari needs our prayers – Governor Tambuwal begs Nigerians

Posted on Jan 22, 2017

The Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has urged Nigerians to pray for President Muhammadu Buhari in his mission to transform Nigeria. He gave the call at a reception organised by the state government in honour of his predecessor, Sen. Aliyu Wamakko in Sokoto last night. Highlighting the successes of Buhari’s administration, Tambuwal said the current […]

