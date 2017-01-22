Buhari needs our prayers – Governor Tambuwal begs Nigerians
The Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has urged Nigerians to pray for President Muhammadu Buhari in his mission to transform Nigeria. He gave the call at a reception organised by the state government in honour of his predecessor, Sen. Aliyu Wamakko in Sokoto last night. Highlighting the successes of Buhari’s administration, Tambuwal said the current […]
