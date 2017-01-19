Pages Navigation Menu

Buhari needs prayers – Presidency begs Nigerians

Posted on Jan 19, 2017 in News | 0 comments

To match Interview NIGERIA-BUHARI/

The Presidency on Thursday called on Nigerians to pray for President Muhammadu Buhari as he left Nigeria for medical vacation in the United Kingdom on Thursday. His Special Adviser on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, said lYou know that God did work of creation for six days and on the seventh day he rested. So, […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

