Buhari Not Dead – Presidency

Posted on Jan 22, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Presidency has denied that President Muhammadu Buhari is dead as being speculated by mischief makers. The Presidential spokespersons on Saturday night in Abuja described as ”evil rumours” the social media reports on President Muhammadu Buhari’s health conditions. In their separate posts, published on their Twitter handles, Mr Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser on Media and …

