Buhari Orders Army to Set Up 2 Battalions in Southern Kaduna

In compliance with the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari, the Nigerian Army has approved that two battalions be stationed in southern Kaduna to stop the killings in the area.

The general officer commanding, 1 Division, Kaduna, Maj. Gen. Adeniyi Oyebade disclosed this yesterday in an interview he granted to journalists.

According to him, the two battalions will be stationed in Southern Kaduna for as long as it is necessary.

“As it is well known,” he said, “the Army has approved two battalions to be stationed in Southern Kaduna. One of them is in Kafanchan. So, we are not leaving.

We will be there for as long as it’s necessary.

He also disclosed that the Army had mopped up arms and ammunition from Fulani herdsmen and villagers in the area, as part of efforts to end the crisis in the area.

Oyebade said, “We have presently mopped up arms from the Fulani herdsmen and the locals. Our operations, based on intelligence gathering, are still ongoing and we are also working with the Department of State Services.”

“We have other fundamental issues in the area, which the political leadership needs to resolve. The governor has engaged various stakeholders and, as our operations continue, peace is returning.”

He noted that, as a result of the peace in the area, people had started returning to their villages.

He, however, noted that it will take them some time to calm down. “They are repairing their burnt houses and they are also clearing their farmlands. We have assured them of maximum protection on their farms, and also for the Fulani herdsmen when they need to lead their cows for grazing,” he said.

