Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Buhari orders probe as SGF fires female NDPHC GM without query

Posted on Jan 15, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

To match Interview NIGERIA-BUHARI/

The seeming absence of due process in the current administration has again come to the fore as the Offices of the Vice President and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation have been fingered in wrongful disengagement of Mrs Maryam Danna, a top shot at the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC). DAILY POST […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Buhari orders probe as SGF fires female NDPHC GM without query

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.