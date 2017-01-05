Buhari orders ‘strong actions’ on Kaduna violence

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday ordered decisive measures to be taken to end the recurring violence and destruction in the southern part of Kaduna State.

Following the directive, the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, was in the region on Saturday and Sunday to assess the situation at first hand.

In addition to the conventional policemen deployed in the area, a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu, said a squadron of mobile policemen has also been stationed there.

According to him, the Nigerian army is also in the process of setting up two battalions in Southern Kaduna, while the military will continue to carry out air surveillance across flashpoints in the area.

The President, the statement said, has also directed the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to carry out a joint assessment of the situation with the sister agency in Kaduna, SEMA, to determine the level of response required for urgent aid to reach the victims of the violence.

It reads: “These measures should soon ensure the return of normalcy to the region, while the Kaduna State government continues its peace building efforts.

“The President commended efforts of the state government and the security agencies in the steps taken so far to curtail the violence.

“President Buhari has, once again, sent condolences to the people of Southern Kaduna, who have lost loved ones in the recent violence.”

The post Buhari orders ‘strong actions’ on Kaduna violence appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

