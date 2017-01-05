Buhari: Orji Kalu tells president, governors to stop buying bulletproof cars

Kalu made the comment while speaking in Owerri, the Imo State capital adding that he never used bulletproof cars while in office.

Former Abia State Governor, Orji Uzor Kalu has urged President Muhammadu Buhari and state governors in the country to stop using bulletproof cars.

Kalu made the comment while speaking in Owerri, the Imo State capital adding that he never used bulletproof cars while in office.

“As the governor of Abia State, I never used bulletproof cars. Even up till now, I am not using bullet proof cars. I made use of buses as governor and I am still using buses up till now,” he said.

“I don’t believe anybody can kill me except God. Instead of spending huge money on buying expensive bulletproof cars, governors should use the money and provide electricity for their people,” he added.

Kalu recently moved to the All Progressives Congress (APC) but denied that he took the decision to avoid being prosecuted for corruption.

This post was syndicated from pulse.ng - Nigeria's entertainment & lifestyle platform online. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

