Buhari, Osinbajo, Okowa, others extol Delta’s oldest monarch at 100

Egufe Yafugborhi, Akpokona Omafuaire & Perez Brisibe

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, the state governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the 2015 general election, Olorogun Otega Emerhor among others have extolled Delta’s oldest monarch, HRM Owhorode of Olomu kingdom, Ogbon Ogono, Oghoro I, who celebrated his 100years birthday and 29 years anniversary on the throne yesterday.

This is just as Governor Okowa also used the opportunity to explain the impasse that led to the walkout of monarchs at the Petroleum Training Institute, PTI, Conference Centre, during the one-day fact finding visit of the Vice President to the state last Monday, stating that he took the blame for the embarrassment.

Delivering their messages, President Buhari and his vice, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo congratulated the monarch on his birthday and anniversary on the throne.

Buhari and Osinbajo both of who were represented by Senator Babafemi Ojudu, said: “On behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the Federal Government, I say a hearty congratulation to you on your 100 years birthday celebration and 29 years anniversary on the throne of your forefathers.

“We join the Urhobo nation to congratulate you and thank you immensely for your service to your people and the entire country and we pray that God grant you more grace on the throne in years to come.”

In his remark, Governor Okowa while taking blame for last Monday’s incident at the PTI conference centre, said:“The PTI incident is unfortunate, it was not intentional and I take the blame for the incident.

“I thank you (monarchs) for the respect and honour done to me and the state in returning to the hall.”

On the Owhorode’s anniversary celebration, the governor said: “It is very rare to see someone like our daddy attain the age of 100. I congratulate our daddy and I pray that God would continue to bless and strengthen you.

“As a role model to many, I pray that your life would bring a crown of glory and as Saint Paul said: I pray that you continue to press on.”

Describing the monarch as an enigma, Olorogun Emerhor said: “As a father and traditional ruler, Owhorode is someone who is worth emulating and an enigma to behold.”

