Buhari, Osinbajo, Saraki At Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebrations In Abuja (Photo)
President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President Bukola Saraki, House of Reps Speaker Yakubu Dogara and others were present at the Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebrations at the National Arcade in Abuja. 15th January 2017. See more photo below;
