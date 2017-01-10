Buhari, others for The Gambia

•ECOWAS leaders worried

President Muhammadu Buhari and other West African leaders yesterday condemned the deteriorating security situation in The Gambia.

Buhari met with other leaders at the presidential Villa in Abuja including Senegalese President, Macky Sall; Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and ex- Ghanaaian President John Mahama on how to preserve democracy in The Gambia.

The communique of the three-hour meeting read by Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyaema said the leaders specifically decried the clamp down on media houses in The Gambia.

Towards resolving the crisis, he said President Buhari will tomorrow lead a delegation to The Gambia.

He said: “President Muhammadu Buhari in his capacity as the mediator of the crisis in The Gambia hosted a meeting today with certain ECOWAS President’s here in the State House. Present at this meeting today were Presidents of Liberia who is also the chair of the ECOWAS authority, the President of Senegal and His Excellency the former President of Ghana who is also the co-chair mediator with President Buhari.

“Also present were the Presidents of the ECOWAS commission and also the Special Representatives of the United Nations Secretary General who happens to be the head of the UN office for West Africa and the Sahel. They deliberated on the current state of affairs in The Gambia and shared views on the way forward.

“They agreed on the determination to resolve The Gambian political crisis in a manner that every step of the way conform with the constitution of The Gambia and respect the will of the people of The Gambia.

“They expressed particular concern at the deteriorating situation that has been reported in respect of security in The Gambia in particular, the closure of some of the radio stations and media and house, arrest that have been taking place and also the refugee situation that is being created with the mass exodus of a large number of people to the interior and to neighbouring countries.

“In view of this, the meeting agree that a certain number of President’s will visit in two days time, President Jammeh in The Gambia and that again will comprise the mediator President Buhari together with the President of Liberia and hopefully, the President of Sierra-Leon and the co-mediator the former President of Ghana (John Mahamma) as well as the President of the ECOWAS commission, the Special Representatives of United Nations and also a Representative of the African Union.

“So, this meeting will take place in two days time on Wednesday to discourse with President Jammeh the need the imperative the constitution.” He added.

The Gambian President-elect, Adama Barrow, is expected to take oath of office on 19th of January, 2017 while the out-going President Yahya Jammeh has threatened to hang on to power.

