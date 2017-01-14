Buhari: PDP says President should prosecute his friends who collected money from Dasuki

PDP also wondered why Buhari’s ally, Col. Jafaru Isah (Rtd.), was not prosecuted, for allegedly receiving money from Dasuki.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on President Buhari to prosecute his friends who collected money from the former National Security Adviser (NSA), Sambo Dasuki.

The Ahmed Makarfi led faction also said that it will go a long way to prove to Nigerians that the President’s war on corruption is not a selective fight.

According to Daily Post, the PDP also wondered why Buhari’s ally, Col. Jafaru Isah (Rtd.), was not prosecuted, after it was revealed that he allegedly took money from Dasuki.

The PDP also said “None of these people are standing trial and none of them are in court for prosecution because they are members of the APC. We, therefore, further call on the APC-led administration to stop the persecution of political opponents in Nigeria for its false corruption chase.

“It is obvious today to all and sundry in Nigeria and in the Diaspora that those under trial by the court on corruption charges are the perceived enemies of President Muhammadu Buhari; his party, the APC; and political enemies and rivals of some APC leaders in the country.”

ALSO READ: Reject President’s $30B loan proposal – PDP tells NASS

You will recall that the Peoples Democratic Party earlier called for President Buhari’s resignation, accusing him of incompetence amid the economic the recession in the country.

