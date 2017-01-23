Buhari Praises Nigerian Media Few Days After Police Raid on Premium Times Headquarters

President Muhammadu Buhari, currently on a short vacation in the UK, has saluted the Nigerian media for performing its duties diligently, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The President, who made his position known on his Twitter handle, @MBuhari, on Sunday in London, said he was always in touch with news from home.

President Buhari, whose picture was also posted in the tweet, specifically named Channels TV as one of his favourite Television stations.

He said: “Wherever I am, I keep up with news from home. Channels TV is one of my favorites. I’m proud of what the Nigerian media are achieving.’’ The post has, therefore, dispelled the insinuation about the President’s health conditions. The Presidential spokespersons on Saturday night in Abuja described as ”evil rumours” the social media reports on President Muhammadu Buhari’s health conditions. Meanwhile, the President’s praise for the Nigerian media is coming a few days after the Nigeria Police raided the head office of online newspaper, Premium Times in Abuja, arresting the newspaper’s publisher. The publisher, Dapo Olorunyomi, was arrested alongside the paper’s judiciary correspondent, Evelyn Okakwu. Plain-clothed officers who conducted search at the office last week Thursday said they were acting on a complaint filed by the Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai. President Buhari left Abuja for the United Kingdom on Thursday on a short leave, which is part of his annual vacation. He is expected to resume work on Feb. 6, 2017.

