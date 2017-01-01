Buhari: President must change his economic policy now – PDP

The PDP also advised Buhari to employ the services of top notch economic experts who will help him.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on President Buhari to change his economic policy immediately.

According to Punch, the party said it is the only way to bring Nigeria out of the current economic recession.

The PDP also advised Buhari to employ the services of top notch economic experts who will help him save the economy.

According to the spokesman of the Ahmed Makarfi led caretaker committee, Dayo Adeyeye, “We advise the APC-led administration in this year (2017) to urgently employ the services of economic experts to put in place viable policies that will revamp our ailing economy.

“We are presently in recession because of significant decline in government business in both internal and external spheres.

ALSO READ: ‘PDP leaders begged me to become Chairman,’ Ali Modu Sheriff says

“The Federal Government should increase money supply, cause rise in disposable income (spending) and decrease mindless taxation which have led to high inflation and multiple prices in money market.”

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) also said that the 2017 budget lacked the potential to help Nigerians become self-reliant.

This post was syndicated from pulse.ng - Nigeria's entertainment & lifestyle platform online. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

