Buhari proceeds on leave, Osinbajo to act as President

Posted on Jan 19, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Prof. Yemi Osinbajo and Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday sent a letter to the Nigerian Senate, intimating the lawmakers of his intention to proceed on a 10-day leave. In the letter which was read by the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki at the plenary, Buhari explained that, while he proceeds on leave, the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo would be […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

