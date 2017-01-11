Pages Navigation Menu

Buhari promises to work with Ohanaeze Ndigbo, congratulates Nwodo

Posted on Jan 11, 2017

buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday expressed readiness to work with the new leadership of the pan-Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohaneze Ndigbo. He assured Igbos that his administration would continue to be a partner-in-progress in implementing suggestions, measures and programmes to advance the unity, development and prosperity of Nigeria. The President said this in a statement by […]

