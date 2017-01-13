Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Buhari re-constitutes river basin authorities – Daily Trust

Posted on Jan 13, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Daily Trust

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Buhari re-constitutes river basin authorities
Daily Trust
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reconstitution of the executive management of the River Basin Development Authorities under the Ministry of Water Resources. The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba …
Buhari approves executive management for River Basin AuthoritiesThe Nation Newspaper

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.