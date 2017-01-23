Buhari Re-Nominates Magu As EFCC Chairman
The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), Mr Ibrahim Magu has been re-nominated by President Muhammadu Buhari to be confirmed by the Senate as the substantive chairman of the commission. Reports had it that, the Senate on Monday received the President’s letter to that effect and may read during plenary on Tuesday. …
