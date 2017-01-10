Buhari receives baby Muhammadu Buhari, commissions Kuchigoro PHC in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has, Tuesday, received the first baby born and named after him at Kuchigoro Primary Health Care Centre (PHC) Abuja. The baby Buhari, being the first baby born at the health centre, was named Muhammadu Buhari by the mother.

Buhari who, as part of the flag-off, commissioned the Health Care Centre renovated as a model Primary Health Centre to demonstrate his administration’s vision to revitalise 10,000 PHC facilities across Nigeria.

In a statement made available to newsmen, President Buhari said the renovations would be in phases. He said, in Phase 1, “we will deliver 109; one in each Senatorial District.”

The Kuchigoro Primary Health Care Centre (PHC) Abuja opened on Dec 15, 2016 but was commissioned today by the President.

