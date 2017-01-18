Pages Navigation Menu

Buhari regrets accidental bombing in Borno, says FG will assist State

Posted on Jan 18, 2017 in News | 0 comments

President Muhammadu Buhari has regretted the accidental bombing of a civilian community in Rann, Borno State, by the Nigerian Air Force, engaged in the final phase of mopping up insurgents in the North-east.

Dozens of people on Tuesday killed lost their lives when an air force jet bombarded a camp for Internally Displaced Persons in northeast Nigeria.

A statement signed by Presidential Spokesman Femi Adesina said President Buhari received the news with deep sadness and regret and  pledged federal help for the state government in attending to “this regrettable operational mistake,” and pleads for calm, even as he prays God to grant repose to the souls of the dead.

The President condoled with families of the dead, wished the wounded divine succour, leading to full recovery, and sympathized with the Borno State government.

