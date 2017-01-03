Buhari Removes Babachir As Boards Committee Chairman, Appoints Osinbajo

There are strong indications that President Muhammadu Buhari has removed the Secretary to the Government of the Federation Babachir David Lawan as chairman of the presidential committee on the reconstitution of federal government boards of parastatals, agencies and commissions.

Daily Trust quoted sources as saying that the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has been appointed to chair the presidential committee.

This is just as the chairman of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agencies (NDLEA) Muhammad Mustapha Abdallah was also appointed head of secretariat.

“The SGF is no longer in charge of that responsibility, for obvious reasons,” one of the sources said. While another source said the committee “is working vigorously and will soon conclude its work after which it will submit its report to Mr President.”

There are also rumours that the president has begun to search for a new SGF following the indictment of Lawal by the Nigerian Senate.

The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has recently queried the SGF over alleged fraud at the Presidential Initiative on North East (PINE).

The Senate ad-hoc committee on mounting crisis of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the Northeast had also accused the SGF of several misdeeds including failing to account for N2.5 billion PINE funds.

An accusation that he profoundly denied.

In his New Year message, Buhari had admitted that his “government is aware of some mistakes and wrongdoings in handling the affairs of IDPs. We are taking measures to correct those mistakes and punish the culprits”.

