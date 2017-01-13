Buhari Removes Ooni’s Brother, Ex-Senator, Others From List of 46 Ambassadors Sent to Senate

In a letter read by the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, on the floor of the senate on Thursday, President Muhammadu Buhari, sent a revised list of 46 non-career ambassadors for confirmation to the senate.

The letter by Buhari read; “We submit the revised list of 46 non-career ambassadors for confirmation as ambassadors by the distinguished senate. It is my hope that this will receive the usual attention of the senate.”

Conspicuously missing from the new list are Adegboyega Ogunwusi (Osun), brother of Adeyeye Ogunwusi, the ooni of Ife; George Oguntade, a former supreme court judge; Olorunnibe Mamora, a former Lagos-east senator; and Musa Ibeto from Niger.

Recall that the Senate had on November 15, 2016, rejected the first version of the list after receiving over 250 petitions against the nominees.

Due to the controversy, the lawmakers had resolved that the first list be sent back to President Buhari “for resubmission and re-jigging,” in a decision it took based on the recommendation of its Committee on Foreign Affairs.

Two of the nominees on the first list, former Deputy Governor of Plateau State, Mrs. Paulen Tallen; and former member of the House of Representatives, Usman Bugaje, whose nominations were rejected, were dropped from the second list.

Lagos, which had three slots in the first list, now has two, with the removal of Senator Olorunnimbe Mamora from the nominees. A slot was also taken from Rivers State, leaving it with one nominee.

The Federal Capital Territory and Imo State, which had no representation in the first list, now have a nominee each on the second list.

See the full list below;

via:tori.ng