Anti-graft war: SNG drags Buhari to court, seeks trial of Magu, SGF – Vanguard

Anti-graft war: SNG drags Buhari to court, seeks trial of Magu, SGF
Vanguard
ABUJA—The Incorporated Trustees of Save Nigeria Group, SNG, has dragged President Muhammadu Buhari before a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, accusing him of waging “a lopsided” anti-corruption war. The group is praying the court to compel …
Babachir Lawal: A matter of honourGuardian
Buhari "Sack Babachir Lawal now," Nigerians tell PresidentPulse Nigeria
Babachir: Report clears SGF over grass cutting scandalDaily Trust
Leadership Newspapers –Daily Post Nigeria –The Whistler –Nigeria Today
all 20 news articles »

