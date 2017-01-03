Pages Navigation Menu

Buhari removes SGF as boards committee chairman, appoints Osinbajo

Posted on Jan 3, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Babachir Lawal1

President Muhammadu Buhari has removed the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Babachir David Lawal as chairman of the presidential committee on the reconstitution of federal government boards of parastatals, agencies and commissions. Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has been appointed to chair the presidential committee, while chairman of the National Drugs Law Enforcement […]

