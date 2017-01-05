Buhari resumes payments to ex-Niger Delta militants
The Federal Government has resumed payments to former Niger Delta militants, as agreed under a 2009 amnesty deal, a government official confirmed on Thursday. President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has been holding talks with militants to end attacks on crude pipelines, which cut Nigeria’s output by 700,000 barrels in 2016. The budget for cash payments to […]
