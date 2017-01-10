Buhari sacked FRC boss because of his 2019 ambition – Fayose
Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has described the sack of the Executive Secretary of the Financial Regulatory Council (FRC) of Nigeria, Mr. Jim Obazee, in connection with the implementation of the controversial Corporate Governance Code 2016 as an afterthought. Fayose said the sack was a cover-up to stem the tide of negative public reactions […]
Buhari sacked FRC boss because of his 2019 ambition – Fayose
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG