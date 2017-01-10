Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Buhari Sacks 4 CEOs In The Aviation Sector

Posted on Jan 10, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Four heads of parastatal agencies and college in the Nigeria’s aviation industry have been sacked, a government statement said on Monday. Those relieved of their jobs are the Managing Director of Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Mr Emma Anasi, and the Director General of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), Dr Anthony Anuforom. Others are the …

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Buhari Sacks 4 CEOs In The Aviation Sector appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.